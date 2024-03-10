Play Brightcove video

Eddie Howe discusses Newcastle's defeat to Chelsea in League Cup earlier this season

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has admitted his side learned lessons from their League Cup defeat to Chelsea earlier in the season as the two sides face off for the first time since.

The Magpies looked to be heading to the semi-finals of the competition in December after taking a 1-0 through Callum Wilson's first-half strike.

They weathered a Chelsea storm in the second half and were minutes away from an impressive win at Stamford Bridge before Kieran Trippier's injury-time mistake allowed Mykhalio Mudryk to level the scoreline.

The Blues went on to win the match on penalties leaving the travelling fans devastated.

Speaking ahead of his side's return to Stamford Bridge, Howe conceded that it had been a hard night for his side but they had used the experience positively.

Newcastle were defeated on penalties in their last outing at Stamford Bridge. Credit: PA

"It was a difficult night, we did a lot right," he said. "It was during a time we were struggling with a lot of injuries.

"The players that did play gave everything. We were so close and the shootout was difficult.

"I think we learnt from that, through every difficult experience there is a positive."

Newcastle's return comes amid increasing pressure on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino following the League Cup final defeat to a depleted Liverpool side.

Yet, Howe was keen to praise onto Monday's opponents who currently sit 11th in the Premier League table.

"Chelsea have definitely improved throughout the season, they have got better and better, they have top quality players and an outstanding manager," he said. "We know it will be a very difficult game against a team that is dangerous, but as always, the focus is on us."

Kieran Trippier will miss the Monday's clash after he suffered a calf injury in the 3-0 win over Wolves last weekend. Credit: PA

Newcastle will be unable to call upon Trippier for the encounter after the right-back was ruled out until the end of the month with a calf injury. Tino Livramento is likely to replace him after he scored his first goal for the club last weekend.

Nick Pope and Joelinton also remain out but Matt Targett could be involved again in a limited capacity after he returned to full training following a hamstring injury.

The Magpies currently sit eighth in the Premier League and Howe is desparate for his side to return to European football. A win at Stamford Bridge could kickstart a strong end to the campaign.

"We have got a bit of form behind us; we are looking to recapture our very best performance levels," he said. "We have really high expectations of ourselves. I am determined to try and achieve the maximum that we can and get back into Europe."

Kick-off is at 8pm on Monday.

