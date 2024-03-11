Four people have been arrested after disorder erupted between two sets of football fans.

Police are investigating following the clash between supporters of Spennymoor Town and Darlington after the Moors' 2-1 win on Saturday 9 March.

In a statement, Spennymoor and Ferryhill Police said: "Following the conclusion of [Saturday's] Spennymoor Town v Darlington FC football match, local residents will be aware of disorder within Spennymoor town centre amongst two groups of supporters.

"Officers are encouraging anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to please forward.

"Police are already reviewing several recordings of the incident as well as drone footage and BodyWorn video, with a view to identifying individuals involved in this disorder.

"At this time there have been 4 arrests made in connection with the disturbance."

Darlington issued a statement after a flare was thrown onto the pitch before the match. Credit: PA

The disorder came after a flare was thrown onto the pitch from the Darlington end as the teams entered the field.

It is the second time in as many games that an incident of this nature has happened and the club has vowed to find those responsible for what it labelled the "dangerous and criminal act".

In a statement released via their website, the club confirmed the incidents had been reported to the Football Association.

It added: "Before Saturday’s game at the Brewery Field, we reinforced our usual warning about behaviour on various club platforms, and clearly this was ignored by the people concerned.

"Two similar incidents in four days does not reflect well upon the club, and the FA is sure to take that into consideration. We are likely to be heavily fined, and warned about our future conduct. If there is any repetition, then as well as a heavy fine, they could force us to play behind closed doors, as they did recently with Bury, or even deduct points.

"Whatever the punishment, it will affect our resources at a key stage of the season and reflects badly upon the club.

"The reckless and irresponsible behaviour of one or two individuals threatens the momentum that the club has achieved in recent weeks.

"We would ask our true fans to identify these culprits before they derail our progress and to write to us in confidence on report@darlingtonfc.org."

