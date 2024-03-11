The first-ever female referee to officiate a Premier League game is set to be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

Rebecca Welch, from Washington, in Tyne and Wear, made history when she took charge of Burnley's 2-0 win over Fulham in December last year.

She is also the first woman to be appointed to referee a Championship and Football League match while she was also the first female to act as a fourth official in a Premier League match.

She will now be rewarded for her groundbreaking achievements by joining the likes of Alan Shearer, Jackie Milburn and Jill Scott in the Hall of Fame.

Rebecca Welch made history when she took charge of Burnley's 2-0 win over Fulham in December. Credit: PA

“It’s quite overwhelming, I was very honoured to be asked," she said. "My journey started 13 years ago and now here I am having refereed in one of the biggest leagues in the world, being inducted to the Hall of Fame alongside legends of the game, it doesn’t feel real to me.

"It’s great for young boys and young girls to see female representation at the top of the game because it makes them believe that they can be there as well.”

Tim Desmond, CEO of the National Football Museum added: “Rebecca’s achievements in football are nothing short of outstanding.

"Reaching the pinnacle of refereeing in the women’s game officiating at multiple World Cups as well as becoming the first female to officiate the Premier League. Rebecca’s achievements take bravery and extreme dedication to her craft.

"She’s a shining example for women looking to make a career in refereeing, the wider footballing world and beyond and we are delighted to announce she will be inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame."

Welch returned to Premier League duty this year when she took charge of Bournemouth's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in February.

Most recently she refereed Swansea's 2-1 win over Birmingham in the Championship earlier this month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...