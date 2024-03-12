Play Brightcove video

Rachel Bullock speaks to people affected by antisocial behaviour at the scheme's launch

Victims of anti-social behaviour will be able to demand an independent review if they are not satisfied with how officers have responded under a new scheme.

People living within the area covered by Durham Police will be able to request a review if they have reported three or more instances of anti-social behaviour but the offences continue.

It is considered the first scheme of its kind in the country.

John McGee knows more than most about the issue, having said it made him feel nervous to be in his own home.

John McGee said he has been left nervous to be in his own home. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"There were pitch battles out on the street," he told ITV News.

"24 hours, seven days a week. Young kids coming in and out, up and down the path, smashing doors.

"Rubbish getting thrown out, round the back of the house attracting rats. It was just total mayhem.

"You started to feel like nobody was paying any attention to you."

It is stories like Mr McGee's that have inspired Durham Police to act, with Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen launching the scheme on Tuesday.

"Antisocial behaviour can be relentless," she said. "Unusually, we now have the right of appeal so we can have a case review and understand what went wrong, why people are still struggling and why it has not been nipped in the bud.

"I think that gives the victim that real power to say their voices are going to be heard."

The scheme was launched by Durham PCC Joy Allen on Tuesday 12 March. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A more proactive approach has already been seen in Durham city centre after anti-social behaviour plagued the market hall last September.

"It is nowhere near what it used to be," said Susan Platten, from Brew and Bean.

"The police are doing I really good job I think - if we do have a problem, we give them a ring and honestly they are straight in."

Durham Police has stressed that the scheme is designed to help assess individual needs rather than push anti-social behaviour into other areas.

Mr McGee believes it will help tackle the issue, adding: "People were starting to say we are going to move out, but I said if you move out you are going to find somewhere where you have the same happening again.

"I do think people will start taking things seriously now."

