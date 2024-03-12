A body has been found in the search for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than six weeks.

Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, was last seen at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January, on Station Road, in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

On Monday 11 March, Cleveland Police received a call at about 3.20pm after the body of a man was found in the river near to Tees Barrage, in Stockton.

The force said: "Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche from Billingham have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

Specialist teams including a marine unit had been involved in the search for Lewis, while extensive inquiries with his friends and family had been conducted during the weeks since his disappearance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...