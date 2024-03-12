Body found in search for missing Lewis Penfold-Roche from Billingham

Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, was last seen at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January. Credit: Cleveland Police

A body has been found in the search for an 18-year-old who has been missing for more than six weeks.

Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, was last seen at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January, on Station Road, in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

On Monday 11 March, Cleveland Police received a call at about 3.20pm after the body of a man was found in the river near to Tees Barrage, in Stockton.

The force said: "Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, the family of missing 18-year-old Lewis Penfold-Roche from Billingham have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

Specialist teams including a marine unit had been involved in the search for Lewis, while extensive inquiries with his friends and family had been conducted during the weeks since his disappearance.

Police searching wooded areas for missing teenager

