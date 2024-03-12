A runner suffered a broken arm and leg after being involved in a suspected hit and run.

The 56-year-old was out running with another man on Derwent Walk, in the Lockhaugh Road area of Blaydon, when they were allegedly approached by two men on an orange motorcycle.

Northumbria Police, which received the report j ust before 10.50am on Sunday 10 March, said the motorcycle is reported to have hit the victim as they were running.

He suffered a broken arm and leg in the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The males on the motorcycle are said to have left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police are appealing for witnesses. They are particularly keen to hear from members of the public who were in the area at the time and are believed to have taken images of the suspects leaving the scene.

Anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240310-0305.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...