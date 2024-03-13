Andy McDonald has had the Labour whip restored after an internal investigation into comments he made at a pro-Palestine rally found he had “not engaged in conduct that was against the party’s rulebook”.

The MP for Middlesbrough was suspended from the party in October last year after using the phrase “between the river and the sea” in a demonstration speech.

Mr McDonald, who had been sitting as an independent MP while the investigation took place, said his reference to the phrase was part of a “heartfelt plea” for peace in the Middle East however Labour had described the remark as "deeply offensive."

He has now had the whip restored following an investigation and promised to be mindful of his future conduct.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “The Chief Whip has today restored the Labour whip to Andy McDonald MP. This follows a full investigation by the Labour Party into complaints received about public remarks that he made in October 2023.

“The investigation concluded that he had not engaged in conduct that was against the party’s rulebook but reminded him of the importance of elected representatives being mindful, not only of what they say in public, but how their words may be interpreted, especially in reference to controversial or emotive issues.

“The Chief Whip met with Andy following the outcome of the investigation and received assurances that he understands the need to be mindful about his future conduct.”

Mr McDonald has sat as an independent MP for the duration of the investigation. Credit: PA

Responding to his restoration to the Parliament party, Mr McDonald said he "regretted" any hurt caused.

In a statement, he said: "I am grateful to the Chief Whip for the restoration of the Labour Party Whip and to all those who have supported me whilst I have been suspended, in particular the members of my Middlesbrough Constituency Party.

"I am pleased that the investigation found I had not breached the rules of the Party.

"Nevertheless, I am always acutely conscious of the power of the language used by elected representatives and the need to be mindful of what others hear when discussing sensitive and complex issues.

"It was never my intention to use words that would cause anyone distress or anguish and I bitterly regret the pain and hurt caused. Accordingly, I will not use that phrasing again.

"I was disappointed that the reason for my suspension was misreported in some quarters and that this has caused reputational damage to myself and further pain and suffering to others.

"I will continue to denounce the abominations of antisemitism and Islamophobia wherever they raise their ugly heads. These are key reasons why I joined the Labour Party 45 years ago.

"I am now glad that I am able to focus all my efforts and energies on campaigning to secure the Labour Government that our country so desperately needs."

