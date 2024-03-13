Play Brightcove video

Julie Harrison caught up with James and Thomas Jarman as they practised their skills ahead of the Obstacle Course Race World Championships

Two brothers from South Tyneside have qualified to represent Britain in the Obstacle Course Race World Championships after competing for less than a year.

James Jarman, 14, and Thomas, 11, from South Shields, took part in their first ever British Obstacle Course Race Junior Championships last October.

Both placed in the ninja warrior style event which saw them take on obstacles designed to test strength, skill, and endurance, including travelator hills and swinging rings.

James bagged the top spot in his category, while Thomas secured fourth place. Their performance earned them places in the British Obstacle Sports national team.

The duo will be put to the test once again in Costa Rica at the Obstacle Course Race World Championships in August.

To qualify for the World Championships, the boys have had to take on Gladiator style obstacles like travelator hills. Credit: Family video

Ahead of representing their country, the brothers told ITV Tyne Tees their success had come as a surprise.

James, who also qualified for the European Championships, said: "It felt amazing, I can't believe I came first...

"I'm hoping I do very well and come first again."

Thomas added: "I didn't really expect to do well, as it was my first competitive race. It was really hard and there were some world class people there, so I was really happy to get fourth."

Tackling obstacles is a family talent. The sport is enjoyed by both the boys' parents, with mum Susan an obstacle course athlete herself.

She said: "It was brilliant, I was really proud of them to step up and be competitive.

"It's not easy to step up on the start line with people who have been doing it for a long time. [I'm] very proud."

The family have a number of obstacles set up in their garden including ropes and climbing frames to help the boys practise. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Previous to competing, the pair had taken part in obstacle races with their parents for fun.

The pair have also excelled thanks to support from their school and they are even working to set up an obstacle racing club at school in the hope of getting other pupils involved in their passion.

Their dad, Ross Jarman, said: "Some of the races, they've always put on children's ones and they really enjoyed those and gradually they got more interested in the competitive side of that."

With more events in the UK and abroad this summer coming up this summer, and with the world championships on the horizon, the boys are devoting their time to getting ready on frames and obstacles built up in their garden at home.

It is hoped with hard work they could enjoy more success, something they are relishing doing side by side.

Thomas added: "It's great having [James] there to support me and to encourage me to keep on going."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...