Final designs for the multi-million-pound regeneration of Newcastle's Grainger Market have been revealed.

New plans released by Newcastle City Council showcase how the historic city centre market will be transformed by the project.

It is hoped the £9m works will begin in the summer to be completed by April 2025 after being largely funded by cash from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

The main focus of the project is to rebuild the market's arcade area following the recent restoration of the barrelled glass roof. An array of other upgrades are also planned including refurbished toilets, better signage and automatic sliding doors at every entrance.

Grainger Market is one of Newcastle's most well known landmarks. Credit: FaulknerBrowns Architects and Pillar Visuals

It is hoped that the facelift will allow the market, which has been at the heart of Newcastle since 1835, to “rival the best European markets” while protecting its unique heritage and the wide collection of traditional traders.

Concept images show the market arcade being used to stage a variety of cultural events and other activities including live music gigs, vinyl record fairs, plays, and fashion shows.

The Newcastle City Council could also introduce longer hours meaning it could open regularly on a Sunday and at night for special events.

There are also plans to open up public access to the old air raid shelters underneath the Grainger Market.

Civic centre officials are due to go out to tender this week to find a contractor to complete the work.

Evening events could become part of the Grainger Market's new offering. Credit: FaulknerBrowns Architects and Pillar Visuals

Cllr Alex Hay, the council’s cabinet member responsible for city centre regeneration, said: “This has been a truly inclusive process, where the traders’ opinions have been listened to throughout, and these designs have been shaped by them.

"We have a unique asset in the Grainger Market, and it is more than just a striking and historic building. It is a community that has been created over the years by loyal traders and customers.

“They will continue to be as important as ever but to secure the market’s future it must move forward and broaden its appeal and customer base.

"With these new plans, I am confident we can achieve this, with the traditional and more contemporary working side-by-side to create a vibrant destination befitting of and benefiting our wonderful city.”

