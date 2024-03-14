Credit: Around The House

Watch the full programme of Around The House with Tom Sheldrick and guests from Thursday 14 March .

Play Brightcove video

Left to right: Tom Sheldrick, Paul Howell MP (Con), Ian Lavery MP (Lab), Lord Purvis of Tweed (Lib Dem)

The next edition of Around The House is on Thursday 18 April.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…