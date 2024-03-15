City of Durham MP Mary Kelly Foy is urging people get screened after opening up on social media about her own breat cancer diagnosis.

In a post on Twitter the MP said she underwent surgery yesterday and is expected to make a full recovery.

She is now sharing the importance of getting screened. She added, "it really could save your life."

Her post on Twitter said: " Personal news."Last month I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was a huge shock, but thanks to the NHS Breast Screening Programme it was diagnosed early, and I should make a full recovery.

"I had surgery yesterday so, as you can imagine, I will need to spend a short spell of time at home to recuperate.

"Even though I will not be in Parliament during this time, my work as MP will continue and my dedicated teams in Durham and Westminster remain on hand to support constituents.

"I want to thank everyone in our precious NHS for taking care of me and I'd like to encourage women everywhere to make sure they attend their screening - it really could save your life!"

