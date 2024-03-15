Police are investigating two incidents they believe are linked after a man was stabbed in Middlesbrough and the discovery of a cannabis farm.

Officers were called to Jedburgh Street, near Borough Road, at around 6.15am on Friday 15 March after reports of a break-in at a property. A cannabis farm was located on the ground floor.

Shortly after, a man was found with stab wounds on the nearby Woodlands Road, and was taken to the James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force has confirmed that it is currently linking the break-in and the alleged stabbing.

A police cordon was in place today while investigations were carried out.

A cannabis farm was located on the ground floor. Credit: NCJ Media

Another separate cordon had been erected on the back alley of properties on Montrose Street and Grange Road.

Crime scene investigators - including one wearing a white suit and gloves - were seen taking pictures of the scene, as well as putting a knife into an evidence tube.

One 21-year-old woman, who lived nearby, said: "I looked out my window and saw all the police take down the side. This was about an hour ago.

"I heard a loud noise. I think it was some sort of drilling. Then I saw the police open and close my window. I’ve been here for about a year and a half it’s alright it’s usually quiet."

Sam, 22, woke up to police breaking down the door of the property. He said: "They used some pipe to get the gate down and then started using a jackhammer type thing - this was about 7am.

"The [upstairs] door was already broken when I woke up. I’ve lived here for about a year and it’s generally quiet. We never have any incidents like this."

The force has confirmed that it is currently linking the break-in and the alleged stabbing. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

One Middlesbrough grandmother said: “I did see anything but when my granddaughter was about to go to school this morning she said she saw police from the window.

"That was at about 8.30 or 8.45. When I saw it I just thought: 'What has happened here?'”

A statement from the force said: "Police were called to a report of a break-in at a property on Jedburgh Street in Middlesbrough around 6:15am, where a cannabis farm was located in the property.

"A short time later, around 6:40am, a man was found with stab wounds on Woodlands Road, Middlesbrough. Officers are currently linking the two incidents. The male was taken to James Cook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...