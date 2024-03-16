Police have confirmed that the body of a man found in the River Tees is that of 18 year old Lewis Penfold-Roche.

Lewis Penfold-Roche, from Billingham, was last seen at about 6pm on Sunday 28 January, on Station Road, in Billingham, heading towards Central Avenue.

Extensive searches took place around the area since his disappearance.

On Monday 11 March, Cleveland Police received a call at about 3:20pm after the body of a man was found in the river near to Tees Barrage, in Stockton.

Cleveland Police has said the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the case is now in the hands of the Coroner.

A spokesperson from the force said: Our thoughts remain with Lewis’ family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

