South Tyneside Council opens skip drop-off points amid bin strike disruption

Skips have been made available for residents in South Tyneside to drop off their household waste, following ongoing bin strike disruption.

South Tyneside Council has set up temporary waste drop-off points at nine locations across the borough over the weekend.

It comes as refuse workers will be taking their sixth round of strike action on Tuesday 2 April to Friday 5 April, over allegations of bullying and mismanagement.

An independent investigation was commissioned by the local authority in September following grievances lodged in June by refuse workers. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We understand how frustrating and challenging the situation is for all our residents and thank everyone for their continued patience. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of the strikes as much as we can.

“We are aware of the concerns relating to the build-up of waste and that residents are being affected by the ongoing action short of strike taken by waste collection crews.

“General waste presents a greater public health risk which is why we are asking all residents to present their grey household waste bin only for collection every day, from Tuesday 26 to Friday 29 March, until it is collected.

“We are also reintroducing temporary weekend waste drop-off sites, this time to help residents dispose of both excess household and recyclable waste.”

Skips will operate from 9am to 3pm, from Friday 15 March to Sunday 17 March, and again from Friday 22 March to Sunday 24 March at:

Boldon Colliery – car park at The Shack (general waste skip)

Hebburn – Hebburn Central car park to the side (general waste skip)

Hebburn – Clegwell Community Association, Mountbatten Avenue (one general waste and one recycling skip)

Jarrow – Hedworthfield Community Association, Cornhill (pedestrian access only; one general waste skip and one recycling skip)

South Shields – car park at rear of shops on Centenary Avenue (one general waste skip)

South Shields – Chuter Ede, Galsworthy Road (one general waste and one recycling skip)

South Shields – One Trinity Green side car park (one general waste skip)

South Shields – Winchester Street car park (one general waste skip)

Whitburn – car park behind Latimers (one general waste and one recycling skip)

The general waste drop-off points are for bagged domestic household waste only.

The council has also increased the number of booking slots - by more than 2,000 per week - at the Recycling Village at Middlefields Industrial Estate, South Shields.

During the strike periods, the Recycling Village also has dedicated facilities for the disposal of dry mixed recyclable materials.

A spokesperson added: “We absolutely remain committed to recycling and continue to encourage residents to support us and recycle as much as they can during these challenging times.

"We appreciate that not everyone can get to the Recycling Village, or the drop off points, which is why we appeal for people to support each other and help family, friends and neighbours if they can.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...