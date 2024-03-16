The first exhibition to go on tour by The National Archives has opened at a museum in Newcastle.

The 'Spirit of Invention: A world of creativity from Victorian Britain to the present day' is available to visitors at the Discovery Museum.

The collection is inspired by some of the thousands of creative designs registered with the Board of Trade, which are held at The National Archives.

These huge cloth-bound volumes officially registered ‘useful designs’ or inventions from people between 1843 and 1884. Selected pages will form part of the exhibition.

The 'clean air' necklace Credit: Jayne Lloyd / The National Archives

Visitors to the museum can get up close to hand-drawn designs for inventions like William Blackmore Pine’s ‘Flower Cornet’, a discreet hearing device that looks like a flower and a ‘Peach Protector’, a glass dome that protects a peach from being eaten by bugs.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge contemporary technology alongside these eye-catching inventions from the Victorian era – among them a ventilating top hat and a clean air necklace that monitors air pollution.

Play Brightcove video

Watch the video report by Hanah Arshad.

Keith Merrin, Director of Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums (TWAM), said they are "delighted" to bring this exhibition for people in the region to enjoy.

“The stories of inventiveness and creativity chime with those told in the museum about the great North East inventions that have shaped the nation.

“It is the first time that The National Archives has worked with a museum in this way to create an exhibition away from its London base and is part of a longstanding relationship that we have for the benefit of the communities of our region," he said.

The exhibition runs from 16 March – 23 June 2024 at the Discovery Museum Credit: Jayne Lloyd / The National Archives

Emmajane Avery, The National Archives’ Director of Public Engagement and Sector Leadership, said they are "thrilled" with it's opening.

“The documents we care for at The National Archives belong to everyone and this is a wonderful opportunity to make the creativity, designs and stories that they can inspire accessible to more families.

"It’s been made possible by close collaboration with colleagues at Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums.”

