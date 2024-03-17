A double murder investigation is underway after the bodies of two men were found in a house in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to a house on Eaglesfield road at around 11:40pm on Friday 15 March, where they made the discovery.

Cleveland Police have said no formal identification of the men has yet been made.

An investigation has been launched behind the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

A woman in her thirties has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail.

Officers are carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area, and Cleveland Police have said these will continue over the coming days.

Anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with the force.

