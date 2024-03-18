Boy, 16, arrested after Hartlepool school lockdown

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a school in Hartlepool was put into lockdown this afternoon.

Cleveland Police confirmed the arrest this evening (Monday 18 March). In a statement, they said: "A 16-year-old boy has been arrested at his home address and taken to police custody.

"We would like to thank the community for your cooperation and patience during this incident."

Officers attended St Hild's Church of England School this afternoon and pupils remained inside until it was deemed to be safe for them to leave.

