Father and son named as victims in double murder investigation in Hartlepool
A father and son have been named as the victims at the centre of a double murder investigation.
Both named Peter Cooke, aged 68 and 36, the men were found at a property on Eaglesfield Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday 15 March.
Cleveland Police said their family was being helped by specially-trained officers and had asked for privacy.
The force is carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area, while the investigation continues.
Police confirmed on Monday that a 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail while officers make inquiries.
