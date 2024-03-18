A father and son have been named as the victims at the centre of a double murder investigation.

Both named Peter Cooke, aged 68 and 36, the men were found at a property on Eaglesfield Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday 15 March.

Cleveland Police said their family was being helped by specially-trained officers and had asked for privacy.

The force is carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area, while the investigation continues.

Police confirmed on Monday that a 39-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail while officers make inquiries.

