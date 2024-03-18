A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to an incident near Bishop Auckland at the weekend.

A man in his 80s suffered serious injuries after he was hit by his own car after it was stolen in the Escomb area of the town. He remains in hospital.

Police were called at around 5.45pm on Saturday 16 March to Three Lane Ends following reports a man had suffered serious injuries.

Aiden Kenny, 22 from Skelton, has been charged with Section 18, grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking without consent and two counts of assault on an emergency worker.

He is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates court.