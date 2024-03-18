A man in his 80s has suffered serious injuries after he was hit by his own car after it was stolen.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Three Lane Ends, in Escomb, near Bishop Auckland, on Saturday 16 March.

Durham Police said it was believed to have happened at about 5:45pm as the victim, who is in his 80s, was parking his own car.

He suffered serious head and leg injuries and was taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mel Sutherland, of Durham Constabulary, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who not only witnessed what must have been a distressing incident, but also to those who assisted officers and undoubtedly prevented further injuries and damage being caused.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 321 of 16 March.

