A car was driven into the entrance of a JD Sports in Durham during an attempted burglary, police say.

Significant damage was caused to the front of the Arnison Centre store in the incident which was reported at 11.15pm on Sunday 17 March.

Durham Police confirmed on Monday that response officers arrived at the scene within minutes and arrested two men in connection with the attempted burglary.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of a class C drug.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both men remain in custody while further enquiries are carried out.

Temporary repairs appear to have been made at the Arnison Centre store. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

On Monday morning, a vehicle remained in the entrance of the shop and a police cordon was in place, tied to two supermarket trolleys.

Glass was shattered and boarded up while the shutters appeared to be damaged.

A spokesperson for JD Sports said: “The safety and security of our staff and customers is our highest priority as a business, and we can confirm that nobody was injured in the incident and no customers or employees were on site at the time.

"We will reopen our store in Durham once it is safe to do so and we continue to work closely with the police around this incident.”

