Students were placed into lockdown after a credible threat was made to two boys by a former pupil.

St Hild's Church of England School, in Hartlepool, announced on social media on Monday afternoon (18 March) that it had to enter a "partial lockdown".

The message read: "Parents please bare with us we need to ensure that the children remain safe and will update as soon as possible."

A series of updates were shared on the school's Facebook page in the following hours, claiming all children were accounted for and safe. The nature of the incident was not stated online.

The school confirmed Cleveland Police were on the scene assisting staff with an ongoing "community incident". Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Worried parents and guardians commented and shared the post, demanding further updates on the wellbeing of their children.

Shortly after 5pm, the school said the lockdown had been lifted and all children would be "dismissed from the school site year group by year group".

In a statement at 5pm, the force confirmed there was a police presence "as a matter of precaution following some concerns raised after a threat was made to two boys at the school by a former pupil"

It added: "The school have followed their own safeguarding procedures and have activated a lockdown at the school whilst officers make enquiries."

Police said they are currently working closely with the school and the local community to offer reassurance, ensure everyone’s safety, and to return the school to normality as soon as possible.

St Hild's is a secondary school located on King Oswy Drive in Hartlepool.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...