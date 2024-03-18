Play Brightcove video

Helen Ford was in Sunderland for a graduation ceremony recognising the hard work and lifetime achievements of 120 teachers

A group of North East teachers who left the classroom decades ago have finally been recognised for their studies - and their years of service.

Sunderland University has presented honorary Batchelor of Education degrees to 120 former students of the city's teaching college.

At the time they studied, they were awarded a Certificate of Education but the university felt it was high time for an upgrade.

Professor Lynne McKenna from Sunderland University, said: "Those teachers have given such a lot back to our region and yet they have not been afforded the opportunity to study for a degree and as other universities were doing this retrospectively we thought it would be a really nice thing to do, to celebrate those staff who have given so much to the region."

The former students all studied at Sunderland College of Education Teacher Training College, based at Langham Tower.

After a series of changes over the decades, the college eventually became part of the university.

Among those receiving a retrospective degree was Graham Fraser who studied at the college between 1966 and 1969.

Like many others, he stayed in the city to teach - becoming head of three schools.

"Everybody has appreciated what the university has done today because it's been a long time coming," he told ITV Tyne Tees.

Studying at the same time as Mr Fraser was Bridget Andrews, who also collected her honorary degree.

The pair were instrumental in contacting other former students to spread the word about Monday's (18 March) ceremony.

"We all finished our careers long ago and it was just such a nice surprise and indeed an honour so yes, we were all thrilled," she said.

"A lot of us have stayed in contact for a long long time so it was lovely to see everybody that we still knew and remembered together."

