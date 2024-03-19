A body has been found in the River Tees more than two months after the disappearance of an 80-year-old woman.

Cleveland Police received a call shortly after 7pm on Monday 18 March following the discovery of a body in the river near Surtees Bridge in Stockton.

The force said no formal identification had taken place but the family of Gloria Ann Clarke, from Yarm, had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

She was reported missing after being last seen in the early hours of New Year's Eve.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

