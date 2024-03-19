The British National Road Championships is returning to Teesside and North Yorkshire this summer.

Taking place between 19 June and 23 June, it is the second time the event has been held in the region.

In 2023, the championships culminated with Pfeiffer Georgi and Fred Wright being crowned national champions on the landmark Saltburn Bank.

This year, the road race will once again start and end on the bank. Other events include time trials in North Yorkshire and circuit races in Darlington.

It is hoped the event can continue to grow cycling and tourism in the region.

British Cycling’s Interim Director of Sport and Participation, Amy Gardner, said: "We know from last year just how enthralling, challenging and iconic these routes are for our riders and supporters on the roadside, and can now look forward to seeing the best of British talent going head-to-head for our national champion’s jerseys once again in June."

Pfeiffer Georgi won the women's race ending on Saltburn bank in 2023. Credit: PA

Details on the full route will be published in due course, but the event will begin with time trials on 19 June.

The circuit races will then follow on Friday 21 June in Darlington town centre, and the championships will then conclude with the road races, which will once again start and finish in Saltburn on Sunday 23 June.

The course devised for this year’s event is a modified version of the 2023 route, with fewer climbs, and will pass through the picturesque seafront town before heading inland.

Wright, last year's champion, said: “To win my first elite national road title on Saltburn Bank was incredibly special and it has been such a privilege to wear the national jersey in the pro peloton. It meant a huge amount to win last year and I can’t wait to head back to the seaside and battle it out against the best riders in the country with some amazing crowds.”

Reigning women’s national road race champion Georgi added: “Winning my second national title last year on Saltburn Bank was just amazing, and wearing the national jersey on the world stage is so special.

“Women’s racing at the minute is so exciting and we had such a good battle last year. I can’t wait to race in front of home crowds again and try and retain my jersey once again!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...