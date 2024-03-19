A Jack Russell puppy was left feeling rubbish after getting her head stuck in a metal bin lid.

Six-month-old Amari, who lives with owner Lesley Clark in Chopwell, Gateshead, had gone to investigate a metal lid from an incinerator bin, which had blown across the garden in windy conditions.

She had to be sedated while firefighters cut her free at Westway Vets.

Lesley said: "It was so traumatic as it just wouldn’t budge and I couldn’t manoeuvre Amari out as it was too tight, but the whole time she was wagging her tail. The teams from Westway and the fire and rescue were absolutely fantastic.

"I certainly don’t have any more bin lids in the garden and I just want other owners to be aware of what can happen."

Amari was not hurt in the incident but vets at the practice are raising awareness about the dangers of garden equipment to pets.

The practice has previously seen a cat with a plastic pipe around its neck and a dog with a metal clip hooked to its paw, staff said.

Veterinary nurse Hannah Cameron said: "We couldn’t quite believe our eyes when Amari came in wearing the incinerator bin lid as when her owner called the practice we at first assumed it was perhaps a plastic kitchen swing bin.

Amari had to be cut from the bin lid after a vet was unable to free her. Credit: NCJ Media

"Jack Russells are such a curious breed and love getting into mischief as they are so inquisitive. We would encourage owners to be cautious about incinerator bin lids in case this happens to their dog.

"It was a great team effort between ourselves and three members of the fire and rescue team. We were able to keep Amari still and calm under sedation while they worked on freeing her with the metal cutters."

Tyler Brady, another of the veterinary nurses who assisted with the operation, added: "Amari was so sweet as, bless her heart, she was really excited when she arrived at the practice and seemed to have no idea what was stuck on her head."

