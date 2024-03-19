A new night bus service has been launched to help people get to Newcastle International Airport.

Transport bosses in the North East revealed plans for a six-month trial of a new bus service aimed at helping holidaymakers and shift workers.

The bus will be operated by Stagecoach but has been publicly funded through the North East’s £163.5 million Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), plus a financial contribution from the airport itself.

News of the experimental service, which could be made permanent if demand is high enough, comes just days after Newcastle City Council announced a crackdown on “illegal, inconsiderate, and dangerous” parking around the airport.

Details about the overnight service

The 787 bus will operate between the hours of 2.50am and 5.20am – starting Sunday 24 March.

The route will start at Newgate Street in the centre of Newcastle before taking in the West Road, Westerhope, Newbiggin Hall, and then the airport.

A single journey on the night bus will cost £2 for adults, or £1.80 for a short trip of less than 2km, and £1 for young people aged 21 and under.

Councillor Marion Williams, the cabinet member for transport, said: “Newcastle Airport is an extremely busy transport hub, operating 24 hours a day and with passengers and staff often needing to travel to and from the site at night and in the early hours when public transport options are limited.

“This new night bus, between Newcastle city centre and Newcastle Airport, is intended to fill that gap by providing a service at times when people might otherwise find travelling more of a challenge.

“This is one of a number of ways that we, together with regional partners, are hoping to improve access to convenient, affordable and reliable public transport services.”

Graeme Mason, chief sustainability and communications officer at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted that this new service will be launching in time for the upcoming busy summer season. It will not only provide an alternative transport option for passengers departing from the airport early in the morning, but will also open up employment opportunities for people living along its route.”

Newcastle City Council is proposing turning the B6918 Ponteland Road and Callerton Lane into ‘red routes’ where drivers are prohibited from stopping.

Civic centre officials claim that drivers are ignoring the double yellow lines already on those roads and disturbing residents by parking outside their homes while waiting to pick people up from the airport.

Northumberland councillor Gordon Stewart said he could understand the concerns but feared the council’s move would “not show our area’s international airport in a welcoming way” and risked simply pushing drivers onto roads over the border into his county instead.

He added: “Another major concern is people may be getting dropped off or collected by the roadside outside the airport which would be dangerous.”

The only free parking available at the airport itself is in the Short Stay 2 car park, where drivers can park without charge for up to 15 minutes only.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...