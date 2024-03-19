Sunderland football club are upgrading their stadium to include safe standing for fans.

The development is the latest phase of a multi-million pound refurbishment of the Stadium of Light.

The Championship club will introduce 2,000 standing spaces in the Roker End and 1,000 more in the North Upper Stand.

In addition, a new playing surface and under-soil heating system is also being installed this summer.

The Black Cats, who moved to the venue on the site of the former Monkwearmouth Colliery in 1997, claim the investment will have “a transformational impact on the matchday experience”.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to announce that we are continuing a significant period of investment to develop the Stadium of Light, with the next phase set to complete before the start of the new season.

“These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters.“

The improvements we are making will enhance matchday now and in the future and we can’t wait to experience them side by side with our fans when we return to the Stadium of Light for the new season.”

Other updates include the installation of new PA and floodlighting systems, as well as work in partnership with Sunderland City Council which the club says will make the stadium the first in the United Kingdom to be 5G-enabled by 2025.

