A 15-year-old is to appear in court after an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.

The boy, from Stockton-on-Tees, is charged with offences including dissemination of terrorist publications and racially aggravated criminal damage.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said he was arrested in December as part of a pre-planned intelligence-led operation, and arrested again in January.

Earlier this month he was charged with five counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, three counts of disseminating terrorist publications, one offence of criminal damage, and one of racially aggravated criminal damage.

The teenager is due to appear at Westminster Youth Court on Wednesday.

