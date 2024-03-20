A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to a string of offences linked to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.

The boy, from Stockton-on-Tees, appeared via video link at London’s Westminster Youth Court on Wednesday 20 March, where he admitted charges including dissemination of terrorist publications and racially aggravated criminal damage.

He was ordered to next appear for sentence at Newcastle Youth Court on 4 June.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said he was charged after it carried out an investigation into suspected extreme right-wing terrorism.

Earlier this month he was charged with five counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, three counts of disseminating terrorist publications, one offence of criminal damage and one of racially aggravated criminal damage.

He was arrested in December as part of a pre-planned intelligence-led operation and arrested again in January.

