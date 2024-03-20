A teenager who was arrested after a school was put into lockdown has been released while investigations continue.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested following the incident in Hartlepool on Monday 18 March.

He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and malicious communications and has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue.

Officers attended St Hild's Church of England School on Monday afternoon, with pupils kept inside until it was deemed to be safe for them to leave.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…