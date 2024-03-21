Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a dad who died following a suspected assault in Northumberland.

Andrew Peart, 39, died on 30 August last year after suffering a head injury.

Detectives believe he was injured in an assault that happened on Stakeford Lane, near Guide Post Working Men’s Club, in Guide Post, Northumberland, at about 10.20pm on 22 August.

Police were contacted on 23 August by staff at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital, in Cramlington, who were caring for Mr Peart after he attended Accident and Emergency to be checked over earlier that day for a head injury.

After being admitted to hospital, Mr Peart's condition deteriorated and he died from his injuries on 30 August.

Two men, aged 39 and 36, have been charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Peart's death.

A 28-year-old man was initially charged with manslaughter and subsequently charged with murder.

He last appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on 13 February and was further remanded in custody ahead of his next scheduled appearance at a later date.

Following his death, Mr Peart was described as “deeply loved by his family and friends”.

His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Andrew’s friends and loved ones.

“The last seven months have been incredibly difficult for them and we continue to offer any support they need.”

Det Chf Insp Barr added: “Two men have now been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the investigation into Andrew’s death and are due to appear before court.

“This follows another man being charged with murder.

“I would ask that the public refrain from any speculation – both online and in the community – which could have an impact on the ongoing legal proceedings.”

