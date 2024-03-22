Bus passengers are faced with further disruption as workers announce strike action in Northumberland.

Unite members at Arriva Northumbria will walk out this spring in protest over their pay and conditions.

Over 300 drivers and engineers voted to strike following a dispute for Arriva to improve a pay offer of 4%.

Strikes begin for one week on 7 April and a further week starting on 21 April.

Which routes will be affected?

Ashington: 1, 2, 35, 43, 44, 45, 57, 434, 777, x14, X15, X16, X18, X20, X21, X22

Blyth: X10, X11, X7, X8, X9, 306, 308, 47 and 553

According to Unite, Arriva drivers are currently the lowest paid out of the three main operators in Tyne & Wear.

The best-paid drivers earn less than those employed by Go North East and Stagecoach.

Arriva Northumbria drivers currently earn £14.15 per hour

Stagecoach drivers will be on £15.01 per hour from May 2024

Go North East drivers will be on £14.83 per hour from July 2024

Unite say their members are struggling with the cost of living crisis. Credit: PA

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Arriva is behaving appallingly given it made millions off the backs of our members and is about to be sold off to a Miami-based private equity firm. This employer doesn't care about its workforce and its overseas owners don't care about the communities in the North East.

"Without our members there is no bus company and their pay and conditions must reflect the hard work they put in day in and day out."

Arriva is currently owned by German transport giant Deutsche Bahn (DB) and made profits of £2.4 million in 2022.

It is due to be sold imminently to an investment firm called I Squared Capital.

Unite said workers are continuing to struggle with a cost-of-living crisis with inflation remaining high.

The union's regional officer Dave Telford said: “This strike demonstrates the strength of ill-feeling at Arriva over the poor pay offer they’ve offered our members when energy bills and mortgages have gone through the roof. Unite will be backing them 100%.”

A spokesperson for Arriva North East said: "Arriva will continue to work with Unite and try our best to find the most appropriate resolution."

