Newcastle United Women will aim to end the club's long cup hoodoo when they take on Hashtag United in the National League Cup final.

The Magpies are going for a league and cup double as they aim to earn promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking, just 10 months after going professional.

Saturday's clash at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road ground is the first step to achieving those aims, which manager Becky Langley hopes will reward fans for their support.

"The excitement of being in it for the medals and the memories is so important," she told ITV Tyne Tees. "We've all got that extra buzz, extra excitement, extra spark and we all just want to come home with that silverware.

"We want to do the club proud. Our owners have been massively supportive of our journey and we want to reward them and the fans with that silverware."

Newcastle manager Becky Langley hopes to lead the club to cup glory. Credit: PA

Hashtag are unlike many conventional football teams, growing from an idea by YouTuber Spencer Owen in March 2016. Initially consisting of his friends from school and university, it has since grown into a football club featuring part-time competitive teams in the men's and women's game as well as the e-sports scene.

They currently sit second in the WPL Premier Division South but with Newcastle 12 points clear at the top of the North Division, the Magpies go into the game as big favourites.

However, the Newcastle squad are not taking anything for granted with silverware on the line.

Preparations for the final have been outgoing throughout the week. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"I think they'll give us a really good game," explained defender Olivia Watt. "They are the underdogs and we are expected to win. With that comes pressure but we say pressure is a privilege and we are really looking forward to the challenge.

"It's a cup final and they will want to win but I hope our passion and our determination will take us over the line."

Newcastle’s men’s team have famously not lifted a major domestic trophy since 1955 with their long wait set to continue after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City last weekend.

The chance to see a player adorned in Black and White lift a trophy would be a significant symbolic moment for supporters.

For players like Grace Donnelly, a lifelong Newcastle supporter who has seen the club's journey from being part of the foundation to going full-time, it is a huge moment of opportunity.

"To be able to lift the cup would be a fantastic opportunity for us," she said. "It would be an amazing moment for the players, staff and everyone involved.

"To be able to pay them back would be fantastic and to inspire that next generation of young girls and boys who come to watch us every week. It would be a fantastic moment."

Grace Donnelly is a lifelong Newcastle fan who has played for the club for seven years. Credit: PA

The chance to inspire the next generation is something that fuels much of the squad, especially going into the final.

Charlotte Potts, who is in her second spell with the club after starting her career on Tyneside in 2011, hopes to help make a difference on and off the pitch following the example of the Lionesses.

"Character is a big thing in football," she explained. "It is not all about what you do with the ball at your feet. It's about your mind and controlling emotions.

"It's inspirational. Everybody wants to see their team win. It's being role models and we've seen what it did when the Lionesses won the Euros. It created change within schools and society.

"We want to make a difference, not just on the pitch but off too."

