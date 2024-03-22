A man and five teenagers have been sentenced today for their part in gang violence which culminated in the death of a teenager in Newcastle.

The teenager was stabbed in the Elswick area of the city in 2022 after a 'tit for tat' postcode rivalry came to a head.

Two 18-year-olds have already been jailed for manslaughter for Gordon's death.

On the evening of November 9, 2022, emergency services were called to reports of an assault. Officers found 14-year-old Gordon Gault with a single stab wound to his upper right arm.

Gordon died in hospital six days later.

Northumbria Police investigators say it became clear that Gordon had been killed after a dispute between two groups culminated in this violence.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in January, Carlos Neto and Lawson Natty, both aged 18, were convicted of Gordon’s manslaughter. They were also found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm in relation to a second victim, who suffered an injury to his back.

Gordon spent six days in intensive care before passing away from his injuries. Credit: Family photo

Last month at Newcastle Crown Court, six people aligned to the same group as Gordon, who were due to stand trial over their alleged involvement in the disorder on the night, pleaded guilty to affray.

On Friday 22 March, those sentences were handed out.

Jack Hardy, 18, of Quarry Bank Court, Newcastle, was sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Raymond Matthew, 18, of Durham Street, Newcastle, was also sentenced to 11 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Liam Thompson, 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.

Two 17-year-old males, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were given standard referral orders, while another 17-year-old male, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was given an intensive referral order.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, the Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: “The truly devastating impact of violence is clear for all to see with the tragic death of Gordon and our thoughts very much continue to be with his loved ones.

“Gordon was killed after an escalating dispute culminated in violence, with two teenagers subsequently being convicted of his manslaughter and both offenders handed prison sentences.

“A group of people who admitted their part in the disorder which occurred on the evening of 9 November, 2022, have now been sentenced.”

He added: “Violence destroys lives and has absolutely no place whatsoever in our communities. As a Force, we are absolutely committed to reducing the impact of this type of offending through a range of tactics.

“This includes targeting those who choose to carry weapons and working with our partner organisations to prevent incidents by educating people about the dangers and consequences of doing so.

“Our message to anyone who does pick up a weapon or involves themselves in violence remains very simple – think again before you do so.

“We urge people to make that choice today, not only for your sake but for your friends and your family too.”

