Newcastle United have suffered defeat in the FA Women's National League Cup Final, losing 2-1 to Hashtag United.

It was a long journey south for the Magpies who took on the relatively new team of Hashtag United at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road.

Becky Langley's side are going for a league and cup double as they aim to earn promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking, just 10 months after going professional.

Hashtag are unlike many conventional football teams, growing from an idea by YouTuber Spencer Owen in March 2016.

With the two teams flying high in their respective leagues in the third tier of women's football, Newcastle came into the match as slight favourites.

The match sparked into life on 16 minutes as Newcastle took the lead through an own goal as the ball deflected in off Hashtag's Malika Apinda.

WPL Premier Division South struck back just three minutes later through Macey Nicholls.

Returning from the break at 1-1, Newcastle's Katie Barker was denied when through on goal one-on-one.

On 72 minutes Hashtag took the lead with the clincher coming from Phoebe Williams.

The Magpies will now return their attention to the title campaign, sitting 12 points clear at the top of the equivalent North division.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...