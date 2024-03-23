A woman has died after being hit by a car after she was leaving her own vehicle on the A184 in South Tyneside.

The accident happened just after 1am near the junction for Whitemare Pool and the Testo’s roundabout.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a red Volkswagen Golf and a female pedestrian.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway after the woman had exited a vehicle on the westbound carriageway.

A 51-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. Her next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Northumbria Police say they have already spoken to witnesses and are looking to speak to more.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident where a woman has lost her life.

"An investigation has been launched, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the events leading to it."

