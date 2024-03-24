A teenager from Darlington has won a gold medal in martial arts, despite being told he would never be able to compete in contacts sports.

Theo Spinks won a gold medal representing his country in Thailand at the world championships of Maui Thai boxing last week.

The 13-year-old was diagnosed with Perthes disease as a child. It is a rare condition affecting the hip joint in children.

The 13-year-old was diagnosed with Perthes disease as a child. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

It is estimated the condition affects around 1 in 9,000 children and researchers do not clearly understand why it occurs.

Theo said doctors told him he would never be able to compete in contact sports due to his condition.

After recovering from the disease he has now become a world champion fighter.

Theo said: "It was amazing. I had a really good time, the fights were tough and it was just a really good experience for me.

"It was really fun, it was fun getting in the ring again for the first time in nearly a year and I was really proud to fight for my country.

"When I was young I was diagnosed with Perthes disease, which is something in the hip.

"I was told I was never going to do any contact sports and here I am."

Theo Spinks won a gold medal at the world championships of Maui Thai boxing on Friday 15 March. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

He is now urging other youngsters to overcome their battles and follow their ambitions.

He said: "I would just say stick in and do lots of hard work and if you start something you like, stick to it, put a lot of effort in and train hard."

His dad, Paul Spinks, remembers the moment he knew his son had won gold.

Mr Spinks said: "It was a very proud moment and surreal, watching his journey from where he started off, to where he is now. I could have burst with pride when he won.

"Everyone was just cheering and jumping up and down and I had a nice big cuddle with my boy, because I knew he’d done it. When they announced his name, it was such a great feeling

"He’s had it tough, obviously, he did have Perthes disease when he was younger. He got over that and he’s had his ups and downs throughout his career.

"He trains hard and he's got a really big heart, which is something you can’t teach."

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Theo's mum Emily Spinks was at home in Darlington when her son was fighting in Thailand.

She said: "I was at home, so pacing around waiting patiently for that FaceTime call to come through, after he’d fought.

"Seeing both of their faces beaming and nodding saying 'He did it', is a moment I’ll never forget.

"I honestly feel like the proudest mam right now.

"I knew he was capable of winning, but to actually win gold is just a dream come true. He’s come so far and I know there’s still so much to come in the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...