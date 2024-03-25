The Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland has reopened to visitors two years after it was closed due to an outbreak of bird flu.

Wildlife enthusiasts will once again be able to get a closer look at the thousands of birds living on the internationally-important seabird colony.

It is thought 200,000 seabirds call the Isles their home, including puffins, terns, and kittiwakes.

Human visitors have been prevented from accessing the Farnes since 2022 when an outbreak of avian flu killed at least 6,000 birds. A further 3,650 are believed to have died last year.

Experts hope the declining number of deaths within the seabird colony means the birds have developed some kind of immunity to avian flu.

Now, the first migrating seabirds are beginning to return to the islands to breed. They will depart once their chicks are fully fledged, at the end of the summer.

This season visitors will only be able to access the Inner Farne Island as the National Trust, which manages the Farnes, trials the reopening.

The National Trust team of rangers clear dead birds from Staple Island, one of the Outer Group of the Farne Islands in July 2022. Credit: PA

Sophia Jackson, area ranger said: “The last two years have been really tough, but we are keeping everything crossed that the birds are starting to build natural resilience to bird flu.

"We will continue to closely monitor the birds for signs of the disease over the coming weeks, in the hope that we can remain open for the whole season.

“But the health of our precious seabirds has to be our priority, so we do have a ‘closure plan’ that we’ll implement, should bird flu return.”

Trips to the Inner Farne Island were due to be up and running again on Monday 15 March but were unable to go ahead due to poor weather conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...