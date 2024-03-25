New-build family homes on South Tyneside have been described as 'ridiculous' as lampposts partially block a front entrance and driveway.The four-bed properties on Boldon Lane, in South Shields, are part of a new development and are two of 10 terraced houses.

While selling agent Signature North East describes the properties as "well-designed", a lamppost is located directly in the entrance path to the home.

Another lamppost stands in the driveway of a different property, rendering its use for storing a car practically impossible.

A lamppost blocks the driveway at the rear of another property. Credit: NCJ Media

It is believed the lampposts were already in place before the homes were constructed.On social media, many people commented on the positioning of the lampposts with one person calling it "ridiculous," while others said: "Oh man! Imagine trying to move in!" and "Imagine coming home from a night out and walking into that haha."

Signature North East did not wish to comment when contacted by ChronicleLive. ITV Tyne Tees has approached the organisation for comment.

