Two men accused of murdering a grandfather when a van was allegedly driven into a group of people have appeared before a judge.

Brian Darby, 60, died following the collision in the Myton Way area of Ingleby Barwick, on Teesside, last month.

Martin Breeze, 56, of Irthing Close, Ingleby Barwick, appeared before Teesside Crown Court via a video link from prison on Monday 25 March.

His co-accused Shaun Breeze, 29, of Owls Grove, Ingleby Barwick, also appeared via a link from prison.

They are charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

No pleas were entered and Judge Howard Crowson adjourned the case for a further pre-trial hearing on 2 May.

After his death, Mr Darby’s family, also from Ingleby Barwick, released a statement which said: “We are completely heartbroken at the sudden loss of our beautiful Brian.

“Nobody could ever understand just how much he meant to us all.

“He was special in so many ways. He was an absolute gentleman who cared so much about people.

“He always made time for us, nothing was ever too much trouble for him.”

