Kris Jepson has been to the site of Britain's only WW1 battlefield. Watch the full video on ITVX here.

The Heugh Battery Museum has been awarded almost £500,000 for urgent works on the Scheduled Monument part of the site.

The money to repair the gun battery comes from the Cultural investment Fund and is to preserve the site of national archeological importance.

Located next to the Hartlepool headland, the Heugh battery played a key role on 16 December 1914, when Hartlepool was bombarded by German warships.

It went down in history as Britain's only battlefield of World War One.

Tom Gledhill, from Historic England, said: "It's such an important site from the point of view of recording history and remembering the history of the First World War. It's really important to keep this place open to visitors."

Over the years, the saltwater of the coast and the amount of visitors to the battery has worsened the condition of the battery which was not built for the purpose of being a museum over a century later.

The structures at Heugh battery have been affected by saltwater damage over the years. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Manager Diane Stephens said: "We were put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England because of problems we are having with water getting into our concrete structures, causing them to crack and break, and we have experienced flooding in some areas of our underground buildings."

It is hoped the money awarded will help stabilise concrete structures of the monument, repair drainage systems, improve ventilation and add extra safety features.

Eventually the Heugh Battery Museum would also like to get a new building enabling more collections to go on show.

At least 130 people were killed during the battle on 16 December 1914, with hundreds more injured.

The area Heugh battery is situated on was known as 'hell's corner' because in the early stages a lot of the guns were focussed on the battery.

The site of Heugh Battery was known as Hell's Corner due to the bombardment it faced during WW1. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Dr Michael Reeve from the Open University said: "It was very devastating. You've got the shock that this could even happen and the enemy could fire on the town.

Scarborough was also affected by German bombardment, but just 15 people died.

Dr Reeve continued: "The difference in reporting rankled with people in Hartlepool because we were effected really badly, we were in this really exposed part of the North East coast, Germany's not too far away, we were hit first, yet we didn't get any attention.

"Being the plucky working class town that it is, we kind of took it on the chin. Then people tried to make sense of what happened and rebuild from it."

A magazine is situated underneath the battery and would have housed around 500 shells which could be used.

One person who would have been familiar with it is Robyn Foster's great grandad who did the most rounds of shells on the day and was awarded a military medal for bravery following the event.

Ms Foster told ITV Tyne Tees: "We're really proud of the fact he's part of our family and he's part of the Hartlepool history.

"It's brilliant that we're able to come to the battery to see what happened on the day and have the history of it. We've found out a lot of information about my great granda' from historians that are based here.

"They showed us his medals, what he was doing, which gun he was stationed at, who he was with on the day. It's amazing that we've got this facility here to keep his history and the story of the bombardment alive."

Robyn Foster's great grandad was given a medal for his bravery for his role on the guns during the bombardment of 1914. Credit: Family photo given to ITV Tyne Tees.

Ian Lightfoot's family members were one of many sheltering from the bombardment.

"They were all huddled in the cellar. There was the mother, my grandmother her little brother and her two sisters.

"She [my grandmother] never wanted to talk about it but occasionally it came out. She told me they climbed out because the staircase no longer existed, and Uncle Billy developed a stammer which he had for the rest of his life."

