A teenager from Middlesbrough thought she was going to die after being shot in the head while out with friends.

Amelia Palmer, 13, was walking along the black path in Park End, near the blue bridge of Ormesby Beck, when she felt something hit her head, making her body jolt and her ears ring.

The year nine student from Trinity Catholic College called her mum in a panic after touching her head and realising her hand was covered in blood.

Minutes before the incident on Sunday 24 March, she recalls seeing two figures holding a gun in the air.

Amelia Palmer was left with a bloodied face after being hit in the head. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION.

Mum-of-two Joanne Saunders, who grew up in Park End, but now lives in Ormesby, raced to the scene with Amelia's dad.

Remembering the moment she got the video call for help, Ms Saunders said: "My legs went from under me.

"I couldn't think straight. I was running around looking for my car keys and me and her dad drove down to pick her up."

According to Amelia she was walking towards Ladgate Lane when she noticed two people with a gun facing up into the air.

Ms Saunders said: "I asked her what it looked like, because I thought it might be a BBgun, and she said it was a long gun. They started to walk along and she felt something hit the side of her head."

The 43-year-old met her daughter in shock on Overdale Road - where her friends had taken her.

She said Amelia told her: "Mum, I felt dizzy, I thought I was going to die."

Amelia was taken to Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Ms Saunders continued: "It's disgusting, Amelia never goes out - her friends always come here or they go to a friend's house.

"Police came to the hospital last night. I think I went through every type of emotion."

The incident was reported to have happened near this bridge in Park End. Credit: Gazette Media Company Syndication

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Police received a report that a 13-year-old girl had suffered an injury to her head when shot by an air gun or BB gun on Sunday, March 24 around 5.00pm as she walked along a path at Ormesby Beck between the “blue bridge” and Ladgate Lane in Middlesbrough."The girl received treatment at James Cook University Hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

" Two males are believed to have been walking on the same path behind the girl at the time of the incident. One is described as wearing a cap and dressed in black and another wearing a blue coat."

The force is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 53617.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...