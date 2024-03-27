Community skips, reporting fly tipping and foot patrols are all part of an effort to tackle deliberate fires on Teesside.

The campaign has been launched by Cleveland Fire Brigade as the crews head into the “the busiest time” of the year for these types of incident.

Activities include providing community skips and encouraging crews to report fly-tipping to help reduce rubbish fires. They will also be helping to carry out patrols and working in schools to educate those about the dangers of deliberate fires.

It comes as almost 400 secondary fires were recorded last year during the period from 22 March to 28 April, 350 of which were considered deliberate. These were generally small outdoor fires which did not involve people or property of value.

The highest number of incidents reported was in Hartlepool where there were 136 fires, including 121 deliberate blazes.

Within the borough, the worst wards were Manor House, Headland and Harbour and Seaton.

So far this year, Cleveland Fire Brigade has seen an 18% reduction in deliberate primary fires, and a 36% drop in deliberate secondary fires compared to 2023.

Speaking at the latest meeting of Cleveland Fire Authority, Robin Turnbull, lead for prevention and protection, said: “We’ve had quite a few dormant months with activity through the winter.

“When we reach this time of the year, this point of the year, it is by far, without question the busiest time for us.

“We’ve had a really good year in relation to performance for deliberate fires… but in light of heading into an expected really busy period of activity, it’s just important that we push our spring campaign.”

The campaign runs to the end of April.

