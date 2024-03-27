Former England Women's captain Steph Houghton has announced she will retire from football at the end of the season.The 35-year-old from Durham began her professional career at Sunderland before going on to win three Super League titles in spells at Arsenal and Manchester City.

Houghton won 121 caps for the Lionesses and led them to two World Cups, finishing third in 2015.

In a statement, she said she hopes she has contributed to giving the girls of the tomorrow a better future in football.

Posting on social media, the former Lionness said "There is no easy way to say this but I am retiring from football at the end of the WSL season.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Sunderland, Leeds United, Arsenal and to have been on the incredible journey that I have been on with Manchester City over the past 10 years.

"I would like to thank every teammate that I have played with; I have continued to learn every day and appreciate the support each has given me and the friendships I have made along the way.

"To my managers, coaches and all the staff that I have worked with and under, I appreciate all the time effort and work you have dedicated to improving my game and the standards of women's football.

"I hope that I leave the game in a better place than when I started and that I have contributed in some small way to giving the girls of tomorrow a better future in football."

Steph Houghton won over 121 caps for England. Credit: PA

Houghton went on to thank her husband for his "inspiration" as well as the rest of her family and closest friends.

She finished with "I am excited for whatever comes next, but in the meantime, I remain focused on giving Manchester City everything I have left over the next two months."

The defender was recognised for her services to football with an MBE in the 2016 New Year Honours.

Last year, she received Freedom of Sunderland alongside former Lionness Jill Scott and Sunderland star Gary Bennett.

It was awarded for "significant contributions to the wellbeing and community spirit of Sunderland".

At the ceremony Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "They are very special people and are held in the highest esteem by the people of this devoted, football-loving city."

