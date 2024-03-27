Play Brightcove video

From singers to former politicians, famous faces thank Ray Spencer for his role in inspiring South Shields.

Singer Jade Thirwall was among a host of celebrities to thank Ray Spencer for his role in helping to launch their careers.

Speaking in a video shown as part of a Celeb'RAY'tion show over the weekend to mark Mr Spencer's time as head of the South Shields arts venue, The Customs House, the former Little Mix star recalled her childhood going to the pantomime in which he traditionally plays Dame Bella.

She credited those early experiences as inspiring her to follow her career in the arts industry.

The singer said: "The little panto with a big heart definitely gave me as a little girl a lot of big dreams.

"To me, Ray is also a part of South Shields culture now, from the panto, to Tommy the Trumpeter, to of course being the executive director of the Customs House. The list will be absolutely endless of all the people that he's helped along the way.

"P laying an integral part in keeping our beloved Customs House alive and thriving, championing young talent - including myself.

"The Customs House definitely gave me a space where I could gain so much experience to learn my craft and get to where I am today.

"I'd personally like to thank Ray for all his support over the years, ever since I was a little girl, I'm so so grateful. I'm proud to know you and I wish you the very best for the future."

Joe McElderry has played numerous shows at The Customs House over the years. Credit: PA

Another famous face to pay tribute to Mr Spencer for his role in nurturing his career was the former X Factor winner Joe McElderry.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "From as young as I can remember Ray has not only been an integral part of South Tyneside, but an integral part of the Customs House.

"I used to come here when I was probably three or four to see the pantomimes and then I used to work here, in the kitchens as the dishwasher. Then coming back here with my own show over the years.

"He's been a huge support not only to my career but so many people in the North East, nurturing talent, supporting them and showcasing it at this venue.

"He lives and breathes the Customs House and it's such a special place for him. I think he cares about it in the same way the community cares about this venue and I think you need someone like that.

"Certainly throughout the pandemic when times were very uncertain he was pushing and making things happen. Obviously, we came down and did a few shows to try and help as well but you know he is the Customs House."

Joe performed at a special show honouring the hard work Ray Spencer has put into the Customs House over the years. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It was not just celebrities in the entertainment industry who wanted to honour the work and dedication Mr Spencer has put into the venue over the years.

Former South Shields MP David Miliband and his wife also featured in the video.

Speaking while his wife played a version of Frank Sinatra's song 'My Way' on the violin behind him, Mr Miliband said: "Ray Spencer represents all that is best about South Shields and South Tyneside.

"He's proud, he's loyal, he's creative, he's open-minded and he's always excellent. What's more, he's always searching for excellence where only the best will do.

"Thank you Ray for being an amazing friend to us for over twenty-plus years, and more importantly, thank you for the whole of South Shields and South Tyneside. As the song says, you've always done it your way, thank you very much indeed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...