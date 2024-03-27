Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man on North Tyneside.

Officers were called at 8.40am (Wednesday 27 March) after a report from the ambulance service of concern for the welfare of a man outside a premises on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate in North Shields.

Emergency services attended and found a man in his 30s with serious injuries.

Officers described the injuries as being 'consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.'

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

A woman in her 50s has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is also currently in police custody.

Anyone with further information is being asked to contact the police on 101.

