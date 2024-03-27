South Shields Customs House marks the end of an era as Ray Spencer steps down

Play Brightcove video

Katie Cole sat down with Ray Spencer as he looked back on 25 years at the head of The Customs House.

Hundreds of people have celebrated the man behind one of South Tyneside's most well-known institutions as he steps down from his role for a final time.

Ray Spencer MBE has been executive director of the Customs House in South Shields for the past 25 years but is now passing the baton on.

In honour of him, the Customs House main auditorium has been renamed 'The Ray Spencer Theatre.'

In the newly named theatre, he said an emotional goodbye ahead of officially stepping down on Thursday 28 March.

Ray Spencer says he now wants to give someone else a go at 'steering the ship.' Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees, Mr Spencer said: "I'm 67, I think it's time to make room for other people. There's a lot of talent around and perhaps it's their opportunity to steer the ship.

"Also, when you run an organisation you can't always do the things that you want to do, you've got to do things that you have to do. Now I'll do something I want to do, so perhaps I'll act a bit, travel a bit and have fun."

Over the years, Mr Spencer has played an important role on stage in addition to his job behind the scenes. When he first took charge he was Tommy the Trumpeter - a crowd favourite in South Shields.

These days he’s better known as Dame Bella in the venue's annual pantomime. He will continue to write, direct and star in the annual pantomime, playing the popular character Dame Bella.

He said: "As long as the legs still work and people aren't carrying me, I'll still want to write, direct and be in the pantomime because I absolutely love it."

Ray will continue to play Dame Bella in the Christmas panto. Credit: Customs House

During his tenure as head of the South Tyneside institution, Mr Spencer has supported a wealth of local talent, helping to inspire and launch the careers of many.

Those grateful to him took part in the farewell celebrations online and in person and include former Little Mix Star Jade Thirwall and singer Joe McElderry.

Mr Spencer joined the Customs House when the theatre and arts complex was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Since then he has transformed the venue making it one of the region’s leading arts and entertainment venues.

Over the years he has been given several honours to recognise his dedication. In 2010 he became an MBE, receiving his award from Queen Elizabeth II for his services to the arts. Two years later he was given an Honorary Arts Fellowship from Sunderland University.

In 2022 the Customs House Director was bestowed the Freedom of South Tyneside which was in recognition of his service and contribution to the cultural and civic life of South Tyneside. At the time he was only one of ten other people or organisations to have been awarded the honour since 1981.

Ray's act as Tommy the Trumpeter spanned 25 years. Credit: Customs House

Among those who turned out to celebrate the South Shields icon was local singer Joe McElderry.

"He lives and breathes the Customs House, it's such a special place to him," said Joe. "I think he cares about it the way the community cares about this venue.

"The last few years certainly throughout the pandemic when times were very uncertain, he was pushing and making things happen at the Customs House."

Bowing out one final time Mr Spencer emotionally thanked people for the love and the trust he has felt during his time in charge and credited all those who have worked alongside him over the years.

