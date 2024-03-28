A man has died after being hit by a car in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police were called to a report of a collision on the B1318 Great North Road in Jesmond shortly before 3am on Thursday (28 March).

A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries in the incident and was declared dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of the Force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the man who has sadly lost his life in this tragic incident.

“We will offer his loved ones all of the support they need as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last 24 hours.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the incident and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact us.

“We are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision, in particular, if you were travelling in either direction on Great North Road between Blue House Roundabout and Newcastle city centre.

“Your information – no matter how insignificant you feel it may be – could prove vital in helping us ascertain exactly what took place.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Report’ page on the website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240328-0058.

