A man found fatally injured on North Tyneside has been named by the police.

Andrew Darn, 35, from North Shields was found with what officers described as 'serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article' on the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate.

He was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40am on Wednesday the 27 March.

His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Alder Willis, 68, of Allanville, Camperdown on North Tyneside, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith from Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are with Andrew’s family and loved ones at this difficult time as they try to come to terms with their loss.

“We ask that they are given the time and space they need to grieve and process what has happened.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing, and we have now charged one person in connection with Andrew’s death.

“Officers will remain at the scene and across the wider area as they carry out a range of enquiries and we’d encourage anyone who has information to speak to them or report to us directly.”

Det Ch Insp Smith added: “At this time, I’d like to reiterate that those involved are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this is a live investigation, and to avoid speculation which could now impact any future trial.

“We do not tolerate violence on our streets, and I want to assure our communities we will do all we can to get answers for Andrew’s family.”

The woman in her 50s who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released with no further action to be taken.

